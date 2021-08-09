JCPS to consider testing, vaccine requirements for employees

Under the requirement, all JCPS employees would have to be fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID at least once every other week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to discuss a possible requirement of COVID-19 testing and vaccines as JCPS works to combat the virus and quarantines.

The proposal was included in an amended agenda released by the district Monday night.

Under the requirement, all JCPS employees would have to be fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID at least once every other week.

The district would provide free testing and time off for those tests if needed.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the proposal was in the works during a news conference last Friday.

He said it is important to offer the testing alternative so that staff could have options.

“I know there’s a lot of mixed feelings about vaccinations out there and we’ve seen other large districts who have taken stand and lost some bus drivers and other folks that were already struggling,” he said. “So we’re at a point where we can’t lose – we can’t lose our employees if we’re going to stay in school.”

Dr. Pollio is also asking the board to give him the authority to temporarily move students to virtual learning.

It could range from a group of students to multiple schools.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Here’s a full list of the provisions:

All JCPS employees shall be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, subject to the accommodation provisions of Title VII and the ADA;

All employees who are not fully vaccinated shall undergo COVID-19 testing, subject to Title VII and ADA accommodation provisions, at a minimum of once every other week and no more than once a week;

The District will provide free COVID testing and time to be tested with classroom coverage when necessary;

Employees may choose to arrange their own COVID-19 testing through a licensed medical provider;

An employee shall not be penalized if the District fails to provide free COVID-19 testing or necessary classroom coverage; and

Compliance with this requirement is a condition of employment with JCPS.

