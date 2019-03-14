LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to teacher absences, Jefferson County Public Schools will once again be closed. March 14 will be the sixth day in two weeks the district has been closed because of teacher sick-outs.

Teachers across Kentucky have been calling out sick to protest multiple bills in Frankfort. Read about those bills here.

The sick-outs have pushed back the last day of school for the district. The last day will continue to be pushed back as long as the sick-outs continue.

