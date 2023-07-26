JCPS cancels all outdoor activities due to extremely high heat index

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools have cancelled all their outdoor activities ahead of a heat wave in Louisville.
Starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, all outdoor activities put on by JCPS will be cancelled.
The district cited the "high heat index" as the reason for the abrupt cancellations.
JCPS said in a Facebook post that athletic activities are also cancelled if they are outside.
Air-conditioned gyms may be used for activities, according to the Facebook post.
