JCPS cancels all outdoor activities due to extremely high heat index

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools have cancelled all their outdoor activities ahead of a heat wave in Louisville.

The district cited the "high heat index" as the reason for the abrupt cancellations.

Air-conditioned gyms may be used for activities, according to the Facebook post.

