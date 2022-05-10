'These students are truly inspiring': JCPS students receive college scholarships

Finalists wrote statements and prepared presentations highlighting their future plans and financial needs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six seniors from several Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) received scholarship money from JCPS employees according to a press release.

Students received a total of $66,200 mostly from JCPS Employee-Sponsored Student Scholarship Fund. Of that, $5,000 came from the award money JCPS received for winning the Kentucky Derby Festival's Silver Horseshoe Award, and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio donated $5,000 from winning the Kentucky School Superintendent of the Year award.

“These students are truly inspiring,” Pollio said. “They have persevered through a pandemic, keeping their focus on education. Giving them a hand to continue their education and make a difference in the world is the reason this scholarship fund was created.”

Finalists wrote statements and prepared presentations highlighting their future plans and financial needs.

duPont Manual senior Charlotte Arnold received $16,000 and plans to attend Florida A&M University and study pre-pharmacy.

Butler seniors Ahmerah Jackson and Jesse Lee received $11,000 and $5,000 respectively. Jackson wants to attend the University of Louisville to become a special education teacher while Lee wants to go to the University of Kentucky and wants to study immigration law.

Giovanni Akpaglo, a senior from Central High School, got $5,000. He plans to go to the University of Louisville and study nursing.

Southern High School senior Kayden Coury received $15,000 in scholarship money with plans to attend the hospitality program at the University of Kentucky.

Finally, Atherton senior Ty’Liyah O’Neal received $14,200 so she can study to become a dental hygienist at Tennessee State University.

