Masks, assigned seats: JCPS releases Bus Finder, transportation protocols

Elementary students start in-person learning Wednesday, March 17, while middle and high schoolers will head back to the classroom beginning April 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public Schools prep for in-person classes, the JCPS Transportation Department has launched its Bus Finder to help families find their child's bus number and stop.

Families can enter their home address and school into the Bus Finder to find their bus number, nearest bus stop and pickup times. That information will also be sent in the mail in the next week.

JCPS has also announced its protocol for buses, which includes assigned seats for every student. Students and bus drivers will also be required to wear masks unless they have a medical waiver.

Hand sanitizer will also be available once kids enter the bus, and drivers will clean high-touch areas like window handles and backs on seats after each run.

Families are encouraged to let JCPS and their school know if they plan on doing in-person learning and need bus transportation. The portal to alert JCPS to your selection can be found here.

JCPS nutritional service officials are expect to explain changes to their curbside meal sites once in-person classes resume Tuesday. More information on schedules, transportation or health and safety plans can be found on the JCPS Back-to-School website.

