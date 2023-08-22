JCPS doubles down on Monday all-clear time, saying all bus riders were dropped off before 8 p.m.

Concerns circulated on social media, with some parents questioning whether the 7:48 p.m. mark was accurate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) officials sent out the all-clear for students being off buses Monday night, WHAS11 News received messages from viewers who voiced skepticism that the time accurately represented when the final student was dropped off.

WHAS11 asked for clarity, checking if the 7:48 p.m. mark included additional vans transporting students home who had gotten on the wrong bus.

In a statement Tuesday, school district spokesperson Carolyn Callahan doubled down on the time reported Monday, saying "every JCPS student who was riding a school bus or taken home in a JCPS van was dropped off at their bus stop or home by 7:48 p.m."

WHAS11 also asked if JCPS is aware of any schools releasing buses with kids on board prior to dismissal to avoid delays.

"We are not aware of any early dismissals, nor have any schools been given approval to dismiss early," Callahan said.

Since August 9, two bus drivers have told WHAS11 they've quit since the debacle, though it's unclear if they've provided the school district notice. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Callahan said JCPS has not received any resignations from bus drivers since the first day of school.

But John Stovall, president of Teamsters Local 783, admits tensions are high. The union represents many JCPS bus drivers.

"You can't have a bus coming from Blankenbaker or Westport Road, all the way to Cane Run Road and Dixie Highway to pick kids up. It just doesn't make sense," Stovall said.

On the third day back in school since the meltdown, he said there are persisting issues, particularly in the afternoon routes.

The school district has made a number of adjustments since the restart, including contracting with a third-party transportation service for additional drivers and buses -- and sending out vans to take kids who ended up on the wrong bus home.

Former JCPS Board member Sam Corbett wonders how the school district will sustain this all-hands-on-deck effort, and for how long?

"Those people have other jobs within the school system, and obviously if you're helping with the transportation problem, then you don't have time to do your regular job," Corbett said.

Corbett said he doesn't think parents and families will be willing to 'accept a 6:30, 7:00, or 7:30 p.m. arrival time' moving forward.

JCPS officials maintain that things will get smoother in the days and weeks to come.

