FRANKFORT, Ky. — Five Kentucky school districts will receive $231,237 to reduce diesel emissions from their school bus fleets as part of the Kentucky Division for Air Quality’s Clean Diesel Program.

Districts in Bullitt, Jefferson, Franklin, Letcher and Green counties will receive anywhere from $25,000 to $75,000 to replace a total of 10 diesel school buses with new diesel buses that will emit 98 percent less particulate matter and 90 percent less nitrogen oxide than the older buses they are replacing.

“These new, cleaner buses will make a difference,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely. “Students in these districts will breathe easier, and their communities will benefit from cleaner air.”

The awards to each school district are: Bullitt, $25,524, Jefferson, $54,621, Franklin, $72,122, Letcher, $26,102, and Green, $52,867.