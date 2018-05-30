LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools have announced the district will give up $15 million in federal grant money for head start.

They say they will take over the $8 million financial responsibility.

The decision comes after a WHAS11 I-Team investigation that showed mistreatment and abuse of kids in the program.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district took on too much and spread themselves too thin.

The plan is to expand the program to three and four-year-olds but also get rid of service for infants and toddlers.

Dr. Pollio says the new program will be more coherent, even downsizing from 62 locations to 41.

