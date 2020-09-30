JCPS Board votes to extend non-traditional instruction until late October

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio made the recommendation, citing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will continue learning from home until at least mid-October after a board vote.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio made the recommendation, citing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.

“Right now, we are closer to red than we are to yellow, and clearly that spells we are in the danger area of not getting back into class,” he said.



When in-person classes resume, families will have the option of sending students to their school, staying online, or doing virtual classes.

Alyson Cleyman, a single mother told WHAS11 News that having to help her kids with NTI means she is unable to work.

"Everybody's saying our kids don't need to go back to school yet, but those options are coming from two parent households or households that are financially secure," she said.

The board is expected to schedule another meeting in mid-October to re-evaluate whether to extend NTI even further.

Elementary school students are expected to return on Oct. 22 with 6th and 9th graders to return on Oct. 29. All other students would return on Nov. 2.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.