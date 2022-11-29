JCPS Board approves JCTA contract, teachers to get 5% raise

The JCPS Board approved all items on the Consent Calendar, including the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school schedules.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Board approved all of the items on the Consent Calendar including raises for teachers and staff Tuesday evening.

In a post on social media, JCPS said the raises are part of the contract with the Jefferson County Teacher’s Association. The new contract not only includes a 5% raise for teachers and staff, but it also gives teachers more flexibility with scheduling.

They hope the flexibility will help with recruiting and retaining teachers.

“For example, once in effect, teachers can use sick days in half day increments instead of full days and make up planning time outside the normal workday, including at home,” they said.

With last school year's increase, JCPS staff will have received a combined 9% salary raise in two years.

The 2023-24 and 2024-25 school schedules were also on the Consent Calendar.

The Board is still looking for names for the three new schools they are building and hopes to open in August 2023. West Louisville will get a new elementary and middle school, while east Louisville will get a new middle school.

If you want to suggest a name for one of the three schools, find out how you can here.

