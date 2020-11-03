LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After push back from a vocal group of East Louisville residents, the JCPS Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the purchase of land in Eastern Jefferson county for a new middle school.

The district's plan is to spend $2.1 million to purchase a 40-acre plot of land located at 2605 Echo Trail, east of the Gene Snyder Freeway.

The development of the new middle school stems from a 10-year plan JCPS approved in 2019, which includes building four new schools, three elementary and one middle.

The most eastern part of the school district is seeing a boom in population growth, and a subsequent overcrowding in schools, which is why district officials all support moving forward with the land purchase.

"That area is growing and we are going to have development there no matter what," board member Chris Brady said.

District officials said they looked at about nine properties, but the one on Echo Trail was the only one with access to sewer lines. The new school is projected to cost $32 million dollars to build.

"Looking for property is a struggle for JCPS. Part of the reason is the size of the property," Susan Biasiolli, JCPS director of facility planning said at Tuesday's board meeting.

RELATED: JCPS students learn proper handwashing techniques; schools will stay open amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: JCPS middle, high school start times could be pushed back

RELATED: JCPS, UofL launch teacher residency program with boost from Class Act Credit Union

RELATED: JCPS superintendent focuses on bold change in State of the District address :'We need to take this district to the next level'

The Friends of Floyds Fork, the Fisherville Area Neighborhood Association, and other neighbors have been fighting the land purchase. They claim there are environmental concerns with the school's proximity to the Parklands of Floyds Fork. Others said the roads nearby need major improvements and won't be safe for school buses and increased traffic.

"I can't believe that any of you all, including the superintendent, went and picked out this site. This is one of the worst sites in Jefferson County for a school," Steve Henry, founder of Future Fund, said.

"The price, the benefited parties, who all gains from this investment has not been clearly spelled out," Jeff Frank, founder of The Friends of Floyds Fork said.

Frank said he's disappointed with the board's vote.

"It's all been a pretty one-sided discussion. There's no doubt there's a pressing need, there's just a better place I think at better value with less impact," Frank said.

Now that the board has approved the plan, if all other necessary reviews and approvals go through, the projected timeline has construction on the new school starting this fall. The school would be slated to open in 2022.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.