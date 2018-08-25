LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Behind closed doors for only an hour, JCPS Board members came back from executive session Friday night with no resolution.

Chairwoman Diane Porter made a brief statement after the third closed session of the week, announcing the plan to send another response back to the Kentucky Department of Education Saturday morning.

“We have met on four different occasions to get this correct. It is something that takes time and I understand that sometimes people want the immediate answer but this is too important to not take our time and to do it correctly,” Porter explained.

We do not know the details of the latest proposal but as we've previously reported, a state takeover would take control away from Superintendent Marty Pollio and key decisions out of board member hands, leaving things up to the state.

“Our focus remains on what's good for our school district, our students, our staff, our parents, and we are working diligently,” Porter said in a prepared statement.

This could go to court if a consensus is not reached. Hearings are already scheduled to start on September 10 but would go away if an agreement is made beforehand.

WHAS11 News reached out to Wayne Lewis Friday night who sent a brief statement:

"I look forward to receiving the response from the JCPS board. We will consider it and respond in a timely fashion."

The Board has already scheduled their next meeting for Monday night at 6:15 as they anticipate the response from Lewis.

