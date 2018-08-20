LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- JCPS board members could reach a possible consensus on that proposed settlement from the Kentucky Department of Education.

Both sides are hoping to avoid a lengthy legal battle over a state takeover.

In the department of education's latest proposal, the state would have control over JCPS's special education and earlier childhood education programs but would give up its authority to control the student assignment plan.

Former board member Sam Corbett said while the negotiation process is a long one. He hopes the board will make an announcement about the proposal this coming week.

"Even though Jefferson County will technically remain in control of student assignment, I think the commissioner and the state board are going to be watching carefully,” Corbett said.

Monday's meeting is at the VanHoose Education Center at 6 p.m.

