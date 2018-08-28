LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- There will be another JCPS board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and this time, they're going to be discussing a potential increase in the property tax rate.

The district estimates a proposed increase would bring in an extra $20 million. That's how much money they say they need to make JCPS a model school district.

They would use the extra money to fund construction projects, hire more art teachers for elementary schools, increase incentive pay for teachers at priority schools, and keep working on the racial equity policy put into effect earlier this year.

The last time the district raised the tax rate was in the 2013-2014 school year.

The vote on this proposed hike will be happening at 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Residents who want to weigh in can head to the Van Hoose Education Center at 5 p.m.

© 2018 WHAS-TV