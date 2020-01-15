LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Student assignment was back up for discussion during a Tuesday work session for the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education.

The Board has been receiving feedback about various proposals to change the district’s policy.

One would be a dual resides plan – giving middle and high school students in west Louisville the option between a neighborhood school or another in the county.

If that happened, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said JCPS would need to build at least one new school in west Louisville.

Another controversial proposal would restrict magnet schools’ ability to exit students for things like bad grades or behavior issues.

The district believes families should make that decision.

The board could vote on a final plan in the next couple of months.

