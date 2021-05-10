JCPS board to hold meeting after abrupt end Tuesday night

The rescheduled meeting is set for Thursday and JCPS members are expected to vote on the same agenda. This meeting will not feature public comment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following an abrupt end to a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Board meeting, the district is planning to hold another meeting Thursday afternoon.

The board meeting held Oct. 5 at Central High School was derailed during the public comment portion of the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the 'Test-to-Stay' proposal but a shouting match ensued over student resource officers (SROs) in schools.

The school district's board took a five minute recess with members leaving the stage, hoping things would de-escalate. Moments later, the school auditorium was evacuated and some who were in the audience went outside of the school and held a protest.

Board members did return to the stage, but once they were back in session, a motion was put forth to adjourn the meeting at the advice of law enforcement. Ultimately, doors were shut and people went home without any further public response from the school board.

Members will vote on the 'Test-to-Stay' proposal among other actions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. This meeting will not include public comment and is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m. at the VanHoose Education Center.

The public is permitted to attend in-person or watch online. For more information on the special meeting, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.