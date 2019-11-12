LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The JCPS board board approved a plan to expand Dubois Academy to serve grades six through twelve.

The school, which had its first class last year, originally was created to be sixth through eighth grades.



Under the new program, those sixth graders will continue onto the ninth grade during the 2021, 2022 school year.



