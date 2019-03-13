LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The JCPS School Board has approved funding for new schools and building renovations.

The investment will cost $130 million.

The board said it will go towards three new elementary schools, a new middle school, and a massive renovation of the Academy at Shawnee.

The investment came at the controversial closing of Gilmore Lane Elementary. The plan is to move those students to Indian Trail Elementary.

JCPS plans to move Liberty High School to the Gilmore site.

