JCPS Board approves land purchase for new school in Louisville's west end

The new school will be located at 18th and Broadway and its estimated cost is nearly $19.7 million with an expected completion in 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Board has voted to purchase land in west Louisville for a brand-new elementary school.

The state-of-the art facility will be connected to the YMCA facility at 18th and Broadway and is part of the district’s facilities plan to bring innovative spaces to JCPS.

The JCPS Board first approved four new schools to be built – three elementary, two middle schools and renovations at the Academy at Shawnee in 2019.

“This is just the beginning. We want to give every child the great learning opportunities they deserve, through excellent instruction and support to meet all of their learning and personal needs, in the highest quality school facilities,” said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. “The district must replicate investments like these dozens of times over the next decade, as a foundational element of the JCPS renaissance to change outcomes for our students.”

The new school will cost nearly $19.7 million and is expected to be complete in 2023.

Students who attend both Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley Elementary School will attended the new facility after its completion.

“Construction of this modern, 21st-century elementary school in West Louisville is part of a long-term plan to replace end-of-life buildings in all parts of Jefferson County with modern, state-of-the art learning centers,” Board Chair Diane Porter. “This will not wait.”

Officials said 32 JCPS facilities are considered to have “end-of-life” systems.

Ballard High was the most recent high school built – in 1968 while the last middle or high school build in the west end as Central High in 1952.

