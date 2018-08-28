LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS board members did not reach a full consensus.

"I will be voting against the measure tonight," board member Chris Kolb said.

"We've got to get behind this," Stephanie Horne replied.

After several closed-door meetings and hours of discussions, JCPS leaders narrowly approved a deal Monday night with the Kentucky Department of Education on a corrective action plan that would give the state supervision of the district's special education, early childhood education, restraint and seclusion, career and technical education and facility and replacement plans.

Given the agenda that has been set out by the interim commissioner, I fear that you are going to see a return of segregation in this district," school board member Chris Brady said.

Brady, along with Lisa Willner and Chris Kolb voted against the compromise. Brady says there could be a way the state could still take control of student assignment and issues that deal with finance and funding.

"It could be exploited to where everything is back on the table regardless of whether or not my colleagues think that that won't happen. I hope I'm wrong," Brady said.

Other board members signaled their support of the deal, citing Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio's support. Linda Duncan, Diane Porter, Stephanie Horne and Ben Geis voted in favor of the compromise.

"He knows what has to be implemented. He knows the work that has to be done. So, first of all I listen to our superintendent," Linda Duncan said.

"Yes, we could go to court for two to three years, but is that in the best interest of the district? The best interest of our students? Our families and our staff? I don't think so," said Diane Porter.

State interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis released this statement Monday night:

"Four members of the Jefferson County Board of Education took a courageous step this evening, making a decision that puts the children and families of Jefferson County first. We are working to convene a special meeting of the Kentucky Board of Education this week, where I will make a recommendation to the board to issue a final order dismissing the case.

Dr. Pollio and I talked this evening and our teams will begin working out the details of corrective action plans beginning tomorrow. I am excited about our partnership. I look forward to working with him and his board to make JCPS one of the best urban public school districts in the nation."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted, "Glad that ⁦‪JCPSKY⁩ and KDE came together to put kids first and avoid protracted litigation. With this behind us, now is the time for everyone to work together to make JCPS the best public school district in the USA for every student by all means."

Greater Louisville Inc. released a statement shortly after the vote.

"GLI has been in contact with numerous stakeholders over the past several months as we advocated strongly for a negotiated solution that puts kids first, allows Dr. Pollio the freedom to do his job, and brings the necessary changes highlighted in the state audit. We applaud the JCPS School Board and Dr. Wayne Lewis for having the foresight and perseverance to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution that avoids disruptive, expensive hearings and possible litigation. Now let’s continue the critical work of improving student outcomes." -Kent Oyler, President & CEO of Greater Louisville Inc.

