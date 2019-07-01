LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools opened its annual school survey on Monday, asking employees, families, and students for their input.

The Comprehensive School Survey, which has been used by the district for over two decades, is used to help the district identify specific needs and craft strategies to ensure success for all JCPS students.

The survey helps the district gain insight about academic indicators, school community, service, environment, safety, and employee job satisfaction.

According to JCPS, all parents and guardians who have registered for Parent Portal will receive an email with a link directing them to the survey online. The survey can also be accessed on the JCPS website.

Families who do not have access to a computer will be provided with a paper-and-pencil survey or computer access at their child's school.

Students will also complete the survey at school.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, March 15.