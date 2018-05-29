LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest public school district says it is appealing the state's attempt to seize control of the system.

News outlets report that the Jefferson County Board of Education voted Tuesday to appeal a recommendation for the county's school district to be placed under state management. The district is now eligible for a hearing before the Kentucky Board of Education.

Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis announced the takeover decision April 30, after an audit of the governance and administration of Jefferson County Public Schools, which includes Louisville. The district has more than 100,000 students, making it one of the largest public school districts in the country.

Lewis cited an abundance of low-performing schools and the serial abuse of students in the district. The takeover has drawn criticism from parents and teachers.

The Jefferson County Teacher's Association released this statement, following the board's vote:

"Tonight, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) voted to petition the proposed state takeover of our school district. This vote is a critical first step in protecting local control of our public schools, preserving the progress Dr. Polio and the district has made towards our goal of providing every student – especially those who have historically been underfunded and ignored in our black and brown communities – a quality education, and is an enormous victory for our students and our community."

JCPS parents and community members plan to hold walk-ins at several schools throughout the district Wednesday morning. For a list of participating schools, click here.

