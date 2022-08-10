JCPS annual 'Showcase of Schools' returns

This is the only event where all 150 JCPS schools will be together under one roof.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to enroll your student in a JCPS school next year, you won't want to miss the annual Showcase of Schools.

The showcase will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Starting next year, families with incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and freshman can choose which school they attend.

"It's a big change. No one had even attempted to make a change like this in more than 40 years, so it was needed," Carolyn Callahan, JCPS chief of communications, said. "This is really all about choices and making everything accessible to our students. So when you come in, you will be welcomed. There will be lots of people there to answer your questions."

If you are interested in enrolling your student in a JCPS school, including magnet schools, the application period for the next school year(s) is open from Nov. 1 until Dec. 16.

Officials said this is a one-stop-shop to show you all that JCPS schools have to offer.

No tickets or sign ups are necessary.

