JCPS launches Junior Achievement 3DE program for high school freshmen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has launched a Junior Achievement’s 3DE program at Valley High School and the Academy at Shawnee.

According to JCPS, students in the program will work to solve current problems businesses are facing, giving them real-world, hands-on career experiences.

Freshmen at Shawnee and Valley high schools will have a chance to join the 3DE program and participate all four years.

Each 3DE student will participate in sixteen case challenges and a senior project during their four years.