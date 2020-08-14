IU President McRobbie to retire, search begins for next president

McRobbie will continue on through this school year to help lead the university in keeping the students and staff safe during the pandemic.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Michael McRobbie will retire in 2021 after 14 years as president and 24 years with the university.

McRobbie will continue on through this school year to help lead the university in keeping the students and staff safe during the pandemic.

"I am immensely proud of all that has been accomplished over the period I have been president," McRobbie said. "All the change and effort has, I believe, consolidated and elevated IU's position as one of America's premier and leading research universities.”

Indiana University lists McRobbie’s accomplishments as including: student success, research and scholarly excellence, community engagement, international education, health sciences training and research, and economic development for all of Indiana.

Indiana University is already forming a panel to begin the search for a new school president and hopes to name a replacement by the time McRobbie retires.