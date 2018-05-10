LOUISVILLE (LBF) -- It appears that Dr. Greg Postel could be out as a top official at the University of Louisville, but officials won't say one way or another if he is or isn't.

The Courier-Journal reported Tuesday that U of L issued a request for proposals asking executive search firms to pitch plans to find candidates for U of L's executive vice president of health affairs role, Postel's current position with the school, suggesting that U of L is seeking a replacement for Postel.

I contacted Gary Mans, U of L Health Science Campus communications and marketing director. He declined to answer my question about why U of L is seeking candidates for Postel's position. Mans also did not answer questions about if U of L is seeking candidates because Postel wants to leave the position or Postel is being removed from his position.

However, he provided statements attributed to Postel and Neeli Bendapudi, who took over as the permanent president of U of L in April and was inaugurated Thursday.

