LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Iroquois High School teacher involved in an altercation that went viral between a student in October 2019 has resigned.

RELATED: JCPS investigating after student and teacher fight at Iroquois High

According to JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy, the teacher resigned on January 6.

According to Lt. Colonel Carl Yates with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fight allegedly began over a cell phone. Yates says the teacher was trying to get him to put the cell phone away which then escalated.

The 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

The teacher, according to Yates, is not being charged.

She has not been identified by the district.

More on WHAS11:

New Iroquois High School principal changing narrative

JCPS to expand restorative practices in schools

JCPS investigating alleged assault in bathroom at Iroquois High School

Parents confront JCPS Board over school safety issues after recent violence

Iroquois HS teacher: bad JCPS cell phone policy causing bad behavior

JCPS investigating after student and teacher fight at Iroquois High

Iroquois High School principal assaulted after a fight involving 6 female students

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.