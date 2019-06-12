LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new principal at Iroquois High School is wanting to change the negative narrative surrounding the school.

Rob Fulk replaces former Principal Clay Holbrook, who volunteered for reassignment.

RELATED: JCPS: Moore High School Principal to take over at Iroquois High

The reassignment came after the school has been in the spotlight over several violent incidents involving students.

In a recent tweet, Fulk says quote "Our school will tell its story" and he shared pictures of student's responses when asked how they wish to be perceived.

One student wrote “I wish we were seen as mature, smart students. People expect Iroquois students to drop out and fail."

Fulk's first day at Iroquois was December 2.

