'Its really cool to see all of the cultures': Students, staff happy with return of culture fair

Through food, music, flags and clothes, the students and their families built displays to help teach others about their culture.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students and staff at Iroquois High School were happy their annual culture fair returned after a two-year hiatus.

The high school's cultural fair is where students got the chance to show off what makes their home country so special.

Staff said one of their favorite parts of the event was seeing the families come together and bring in artifacts and special touches from their homes.

"A lot of the families came by dropped off artifacts, carpets, jewelry, so it’s been really amazing to see how much our family has supported us and blended us together to showcase some of the brilliant refugees and immigrants we have in the community,” said Fadhia Mohamud, one of the staff at Iroquois High School.

A student at Iroquois High School, Tyjianna Mansfield, said the day had been fun and interesting.

“I feel like it was really cool the school did all this- and then included everybody in the school. In different cultures. Took us out of class. Its really cool see all of the cultures,” said Mansfield.

