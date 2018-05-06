FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The state’s interim education commissioner passionately defended his decision to place Jefferson County Public Schools under state management is questioning why the conversation is about local control and not a failed system where children have been “abused”.

Dr. Wayne Lewis’ defense comes six weeks after his controversial appointment by Governor Matt Bevin. It was also orientation day for new members of the Kentucky Board of Education.

Lewis has said had the level of passion about children been equal to the current cries for local control he hears now, JCPS would not be fighting to prevent a state takeover.

“Let’s talk about the fact that you have children in this district, the most vulnerable in the community, who are neglected and abused and adults are not held accountable,” he said.

The comment was in response to a recent federal report critical of the district’s Head Start program.

The interim commissioner said the board must first vote for his recommendation of state management before he can outline an official corrective plan for JCPS.

“I am convinced we have overwhelming evidence to prove the case that Jefferson County Public Schools should be state managed. If the State Board of Education concurs with my recommendation and does, in fact, declare them state managed, we will work with Jefferson County to develop that improvement plan, that everyone is asking me for,” Lewis said.

Lewis has faced criticism since recommending the takeover but says the most surprising response to him is the overwhelming focus on local control.

“What I find incredibly unfortunate is that passion is primarily around maintaining local control and not around local control and not around ensuring that our most vulnerable children are served well. What I wish is that passion, that same degree of passion around maintaining local control of the district were in place before we got to this place because I believe if that were the case, we would not be here,” he said.

A date has not yet been set as to when the Board will hear the JCPS argument to prevent the takeover.

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV