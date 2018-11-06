LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- New comments from Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis about a state takeover of Jefferson County Public Schools.

During an interview with KET's Renee Shaw, Lewis said while much of the discussion about his takeover recommendation is related to a growing achievement gap in JCPS, he said that would not be enough to even start the process of state management.

When asked why Superintendent Marty Pollio was not given time to correct the issues, Lewis said the following.

“The audit of JCPS is not an audit of a leader. It’s not an audit of an individual person. It’s an audit of the system. And changing one person, two people, five people does not change a system,” Lewis, said.

You may remember JCPS board members voted to appeal Lewis' decision in May and requested a hearing in front of the state board of education before it votes on the takeover recommendation.

A date for that hearing has not been set.



© 2018 WHAS-TV