LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky's Interim Education Commissioner is laying out his plan for the state and how best to help Jefferson County Public Schools students.

Wayne Lewis is holding his first state school board meeting since recommending a state takeover of JCPS.

“I made the recommendation to you because I believe there is no other route,” Lewis said.

Lewis has been critical most recently of the district's handling of their Head Start pre-school program.

Last week he expressed concern about the mistreatment of 3 and 4-year-old students and the district’s plan to give-up $15 million in federal grants from the program.

Board members have said this is the best way to have more oversight of early childhood. Lewis said it’s because the district was likely to lose Head Start funding.

He says educational outcomes and safety are his driving force for his recommendation.

JCPS Board members are challenging the state takeover.

