Indiana students improve on tests, trail pre-pandemic marks

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana students had small improvements in their English and math scores on statewide standardized tests given last spring. Results released Wednesday indicate a tentative bright spot after COVID-19 disrupted classrooms over the past three school years.

Results for the spring 2022 ILEARN exam from the Indiana Department of Education show the statewide percentage of students meeting their grade expectations for math climbing to 39.4% from 2021′s 36.9%. The English proficiency levels rose to 41.2%, up from last year’s 40.5%.

ILEARN was first implemented in 2019 to replace the ISTEP exam for students from third to eighth grade. The state did not test students in 2020 because of COVID-19-related school shutdowns. This year’s rates of students with passing scores remain about 7 or 8 percentage points below 2019′s pre-pandemic pass rates.

As in the past, disparities among students’ racial and economic groups are present in the new results. Black students had the lowest 2022 pass rates at 19% in English and 14% in math. White students, meanwhile, had a 48% proficiency in English and 47% in math.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a statement she believed teachers and students should be proud of their progress in recovering from the pandemic disruptions.