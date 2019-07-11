JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Several Indiana school districts, including Greater Clark and Jennings County Schools, have canceled class on November 19 for teachers and staff to participate in "Red for Ed Action Day."

The day is dedicated to lobbying the Indiana General Assembly for better funding and working conditions at the start of the 2020 legislative session. Jennings County said one-third of teachers had already requested personal days for the event.

"According to nationwide data, Indiana teacher salaries and district budget funding are near the bottom compared to other states," Superintendent Teresa Brown said in a letter to students and parents.

Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the decision to cancel classes was not easy, but said the "inadequate funding that impacts class sizes, excessive high stakes standardized testing, teacher shortages and failed accountability models are negatively impacting our students and staff."

Both school districts said the day will be made up on Monday, February 17, a previously scheduled make-up day.

Indianapolis Public Schools, Richmond Community Schools and Nettle Creek Schools are just some of the other Indiana school districts that have also canceled.

