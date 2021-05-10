Indiana launches $540 million grant program supporting early childhood education

The grants were made possible by funding the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Wednesday a $540 million grant program aimed at supporting early childhood education programs in the state.

The "Build, Learn, Grow" stabilization grants are intended to support child care, early care and education, and out-of-school time programs which have faced increased costs and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants are supported by funding Indiana received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

More than 3,600 child care providers across the state, serving over 100,000 children from birth through age 12, will be eligible to apply for the grants.

The grants can be used for the following purposes:

Personnel costs focused on increasing employee compensation

Employee recruitment and retention to attract and retain staff

Facility fees such as rent, mortgages or utilities

Facility maintenance or improvements such as playground upgrades or accessibility improvements

Business supports such as new software or shared services arrangements

COVID-19 safety-related needs to keep staff and children safe

Mental health supports such as counseling for children and employees or health and safety training

Providers can learn more about the "Build, Learn, Grow" stabilization grants and apply at Stabilization.BuildLearnGrow.org.