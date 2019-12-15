ELKHART, Ind. — A community college in Indiana is offering free tuition to volunteer firefighters and first responders seeking associate degrees.

Ivy Tech Community College has joined with the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association.

The school, with over 40 locations statewide, is providing $250,000 over two years starting in the 2020 spring semester.

Organizers hope the tuition offer will boost the number of volunteers in Indiana.

Those eligible will be able to seek associate degrees in any program except general studies and aviation.

The head of the volunteer firefighter association says there's been a decline in volunteer firefighters for years.