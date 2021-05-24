LIST | Summer break camps around Kentuckiana

With many programs now shifting to in-person program due to restrictions being lifted, here's what you can do to keep your child active all summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that restrictions in Kentucky are set to be lifted at the end of May, it appears that more in-person options will be available to parents who are looking for activities to keep their children busy this summer.

From museums, community centers and other learning environments, here’s what we found available.

Kentucky Science Center

The center is offering their “School’s Out Science Camp” beginning May 31 through Aug. 6.

Their camps empower their campers to “ask questions, play, tinker, explore, collaborate, test, experiment, goof up and to try again.”

Kids will experience science demonstrations based on their grade level (Pre-K to 6th grade). For example, the Pre-K campers will learn everything from dinosaurs to a Dr. Seuss-themed class to discover that science is everywhere. Classes change from week to week.

They will also get to view a documentary movie in the Kentucky Science Center’s 4-story digital theater.

There is also time set aside for campers to explore their favorite parts of the Center – the water table, magnet wall, Gravitram, Happy Climber, polar bears and other exhibits.

For more information on how you can sign up, click here.

Check out their guidelines on how they plan to keep kids safe.

Frazier History Museum

The museum is offering weekly camps or if you want to attend a day or maybe a few, that option is there too.

Their themed camps are designed for first through 6th graders.

Chicks Rule – June 14 through June 18

Page to Stage – June 21 through June 25

Cool Story Y’all – June 29 through July 2 or July 19 through July 23

The Museum, The Myth, The Legend – July 12 through July 16 or July 26 through July 30

Around the Frazier in Five Days – August 2 through August 6

The camp sessions are taught by professional educators and are limited to small groups. They run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can pay $49 by the day or $245 for the entire week.

Call (502) 753-5663 to register and pay by phone.

Click here for a complete description of the camps.

YMCA

The Y says their day camp for kids is a place where they can just be themselves. Not only will they spend the day being physically active, but they will also experience success, gain confidence while learning lifelong and social skills, increase independence and make friends.

Day camps are weekly and are offered at Bullitt, Chestnut Street, Clark, Floyd, Jefferson and Oldham YMCA locations. However, dates, prices and availability vary.

Click here for more information.

Jefferson Memorial Forest

Many of the camps are sold out but according to officials, only two camps are still available. All camps are from 9 a.m.

Eco Extreme (Ages 13 to 15)

"Prepare yourself for adventure on a whole new level! This is THE camp that sets itself apart from other camps! Spend the week learning backpacking skills, canoeing techniques, Leave No Trace ethics, and more. For 2021, registration will include a one night campground reservation for the campers and their families to enjoy after camp has ended!"

This camp takes place from July 12 through July 16.

Fairies, Trolls and Gnomes

"Enter a magical, hidden world in the Forest, where creatures of the imagination live. Campers use their creativity and natural materials to craft an enchanted land where anything is possible, while learning about the plants and animals of the forest. They will develop their characters for a play on Friday. Families are invited to come out for the play and enjoy a Woodland Fairy Tea Party."

Two sessions of this are available -- July 12 through July 16 or Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.

Click here for sign-up information.

Got any summer camps to add? Email us at web@whas11.com.