FRANKFORT, Ky. —

Parents, students and educators across the state will be looking at their local schools' performance under new indicators October 1.

The new 5-star accountability system will show each school or district's overall score (from 1-5 stars) with its performance on each of the five indicators, any federal designations and significant achievement gaps.

The five performance indicators are:

Reading and math proficiency

Social studies, science and writing proficiency

Student academic growth over one school year

Transitional readiness (previously college and career readiness)

Graduation rate

Elementary, middle and high schools that score within the bottom 5% of their respective schools will receive Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) designation. High schools with less than an 80% graduation rate will also receive CSI designation.

CSI schools will receive extra funding and support from the Kentucky Department of Education for improvement.

Schools that were previously designated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools and failed to meet exit criteria will be designated as Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) schools this year. There will be no new schools identified for ATSI this school year.

Also listed on the Kentucky School Report Card is data on school safety, how districts or the state department are spending their money and the demographic makeup of students, parents, faculty and staff.

