LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Universities in Louisville and across the state are making changes to their schedules due to COVID-19 concerns.
In an effort to prevent further spread of the virus, many colleges and universities are choosing to temporarily suspend face-to-face instruction, moving classes online.
"I definitely was a little shocked," Lexi Crawford, a freshman at Bellarmine University, said. "It's just a lot of confusion on how that's going to work when you're not there, able to ask them questions, and it’s all going to be online so it’s a little scary just learning that way."
Some students expressed concerns on campus Wednesday about what school will be like through online learning.
"I certainly wasn't expecting it," Thomas Simpson, a sophomore at the University of Louisville, said. "I think it’s probably the best thing for the university just in terms of keeping everybody safe but you can never be too sure with something like this."
University of Louisville
- Spring break extended through March 17
- Instruction will be online through April 5
Bellarmine University
- Suspended on-campus classes and activities through March 18
- Instruction will be online through April 1
- Students asked to move during this time
Spalding University
- Instruction will be online through April 6
- Students asked to move home through April 4
Sullivan University
- On-campus classes shortened to length of time needed to complete finals from March 16-20
University of Kentucky
- Instruction will be online through April 6
Berea College
- Instruction canceled for rest of semester
Western Kentucky University
- Spring break extended through March 22
- Classes transitioning to alternate delivery methods through April 5
Eastern Kentucky University
- Classes suspended March 16-20
- Classes delivered remotely March 23-April 3
- Students should not return to campus immediately following spring break
Northern Kentucky University
- Spring break extended through March 20
- Instruction will be online following spring break
Kentucky State University
- Students and essential employees should return to campus March 16 unless they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19
- Liberal leave policy implemented for campus community
