Community suggests historic figures as names for new Louisville schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The naming of new schools in Louisville is generating a lot of interest.

The west end middle school, west end elementary and east end elementary schools are all up for grabs.

Thursday night, passionate Louisvillians pleaded their case as to why people who've made a difference deserve to have their names displayed for all to see. The meeting was held at the Academy at Shawnee.

The following name suggestions came out of the meeting:

Jones was Louisville's first woman prosecutor, the attorney for a young Cassius Clay, and one of the first Black women admitted to the Kentucky bar.

Perry was the first Black physician to receive his license in Kentucky and he co-founded the Louisville Red Cross Hospital. Perry previously had a west end elementary school named after him, and now a former student wants to see the name restored.

“Look at all he achieved with all the obstacles that Black people had during that time, they need to know about that,” Carrye Jones, the former student, said.

University of Louisville’s own Dr. J Blaine Hudson was an outspoken student turned outspoken professor and social justice advocate. He died in 2013 and served as a mentor to many.

“Hudson was a community leader and a proud West End resident,” former state Rep. Attica Scott said. “When he was arrested and expelled from the university, he paved the way for the rest of us who stand up and stand for justice.”

Owens was former Louisville representative and the first Black person to serve on Jefferson County's Fiscal Court.

While listening to the suggestions, Longtime JCPS Board Member Diane Porter was nominated; it’s an honor she had to graciously decline because of district policy.

"It is a job. I have taken it on because God has left me here to do this job, so thank you for the honor,” Porter said.

The principals of each of the schools are excited to know that whoever is chosen, it'll be a trailblazer the kids can look up to.

“I want young people to really look at what they've done for our community, and then think about how they can serve the community,” Dr. Jeronda Majors, the principal of the west end middle school, said.

West end elementary school principal Keisha Fulson said they are ready to bring the community back into the school.

“It gives us another chance to shine to our students all the significant people the buildings are named after, but then also just embodying those characteristics to create that legacy,” Dr. Kara Ammerman, principal of the east end elementary school, said.

Each school will open this Fall.

The west end middle school will open in a temporary location.

