'We're helping kids get ready': Newest Head Start early childhood education center opens in PRP

The building can hold up to 63 children. This raises the total amount of children they can serve up to 338.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The largest Head Start early childhood education center in Jefferson County had its grand opening Monday.

The Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (OVEC) invested $1.8 million into the PRP facility. It's their fourth facility in the county, according to a news release.

The education centers specialize in getting children 4-years-old and younger ready for kindergarten.

"One of our other locations today, Newburg Head Start, were doing a fashion show and they were walking kind of a red carpet in their hallway," OVEC CEO Jason Adkins said. "Someone was showing me pictures, and parents were there taking pictures just beaming with pride."

Head Start Director Kim Fithian said opening this facility has been a dream of hers for years.

"Head Start students face serious socioeconomic disadvantages and this facility shows our commitment to investing in childcare resources that many in our communities need," Fithian said.

Two more sites, one in Smoketown and one in Germantown, will be fully renovated in 2023 according to the release.

"We're helping kids get ready but we're also building relationships with parents and families, and helping them improve their livelihood," Adkins said.

OVEC said they are taking applications for kids at their PRP location and at some of their other locations in Jefferson County.

