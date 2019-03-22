HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County Public Schools Board of Education has changed the date of the last day of school, making the school year a week longer.

To make sure kid's don't start their summers early, mark your calendars; the last day for K-12 students is Friday, May 31, and Monday, May 20, for preschoolers.

The original calendar, which is still on the schools website, has the last day marked as May 24. In a Facebook post the Board of Ed says the new calendar should be updated by Monday, March 25.

The board has some other noteworthy dates after voting on graduation days.

