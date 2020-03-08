Hardin County Schools release 2020-21 draft of reopening plan

Only traditional face-to-face instruction and the Online Learning Academy will be used for instruction.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Hardin County Schools has released its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year on its website Monday.

According to the Hardin County Schools (HCS) website, the plan posted breaks down the logistics of each learning model the district is set to present this school year which is traditional face-to-face instruction and the HCS Online Learning Academy.



The details of the traditional face-to-face instructional model listed in the plan include:

Masks

Social distancing

Transportation Arrival at school and student health Cleanliness Meals

The “hybrid” A/B high school schedule

Athletics

Students enrolled in traditional school will return to the classroom on a regular schedule with in-person teachers.

Elementary and middle school students will go to school five days a week.

High school students will attend class on a hybrid A/B schedule.

Some details of the Online Learning Academy included in the plan are:

Sample elementary and middle school schedules

Special education

Kentucky System of Intervention

Gifted and Talented services

Meals

Students enrolled in the HCS Online Academy will receive daily instruction and interaction from a teacher on a set schedule virtually. This option should not be confused with NTI provided during the spring of 2020. It is HCS hope that NTI will be used for short-term closures such as snow days or restrictions related to public health guidelines.

“It is our hope that our students, staff, and families will now have more realistic expectations of what a school day will look like,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “This plan is in a draft form. We could frequently add to it or update items on it. Even after our Board of Education approves it, there may be some changes because we could receive additional guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, or the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.”

Only traditional face-to-face instruction and the Online Learning Academy will be used for instruction. The district is prepared to offer non-traditional instruction (NTI) should the need arise.

The Hardin County School district is expected to make its final decision (face-to-face/Online Academy or NTI/Online Academy) by August 14.

That decision will be based on the state of our community’s health and on the advisement of health officials.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.