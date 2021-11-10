Hardin County Schools recommending, not requiring masks

The district said since the incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county has dropped below a certain level, students and staff don't have to wear masks.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Students and staff members in Hardin County Schools (HCS) will not be required to wear masks this week.

According to a post on the Kentucky school district's website, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Hardin County dropped below 50 last week. Following the guidance the district set in August, masks will be strongly recommended, but not required for the week of Oct. 11.

Masks will still be required on school buses due to a federal executive order.

The district will continue to conduct contact tracing, identifying and notifying students and staff members who may have come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Those who are exposed have the option to quarantine or go through daily COVID testing through the Test to Stay program. Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham County have similar programs to reduce quarantines among students and staff.

According to the Kentucky COVID-19 data dashboard, Hardin County is at an incidence rate of 39.3 per 100K. The district will reevaluate its mask policy when updated numbers are released on Thursday.

