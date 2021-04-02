First round of Hardin County Schools staff get COVID-19 vaccine

The district has been on a virtual learning schedule this year, but teachers hope to return to five days a week in the classroom soon.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Another Kentucky school district began offering its staff COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.

Hardin County high school teachers had their turn for the first of two Moderna shots. The district has been on a hybrid schedule this year, but now that they’re eligible to get the vaccine, teachers are hoping that they’ll soon move to five days a week in the classroom.

College View Campus math teacher Ryan Snyder said this is the most difficult year of teaching that he has ever had.

High school staff got vaccines Thursday, middle school staff will get theirs Friday, and elementary staff will come in Monday and Tuesday of next week. Second doses will be distributed on March 4, 5, 8 and 9.

Altogether, 70 to 75% of educators in the district made an appointment.

Snyder has not only been teaching his students in the classroom this year, but his students who are virtual too — all at the same time.

“It’s been rough, but it’s better hybrid than it is NTI,” Snyder said.

Hardin County Schools spokesperson John Wright said whether students and staff will be able to return to the classroom five days a week will depend on KDE’s social distancing recommendations.

