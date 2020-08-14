Hardin County students who choose in-person learning to return on A/B schedule

Students will attend days based on their last names when school starts Monday, Aug. 24.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Hardin County officials announced all students who chose to return to in-person instruction will have an A/B schedule when school starts Monday, Aug. 24.

Group A, made of students with last names that begin with the letter A through K, will attend class Monday and Thursday each week. Students with last names that begin with the letter L through Z will attend class Tuesday and Friday with Group B.

Wednesdays will serve as an instructional enrichment day where students will be invited to participate as needed. When schools are not in school, they will have assignments to finish.

Families with students who may have different last names can work with schools to move them to the same group.

"The decision to place all students in the hybrid 'A/B' schedule was made after a review of the overwhelming number of students whose parents chose face-to-face instruction and after the Hardin County Board of Education’s vote to ensure traditional face-to-face instruction would take place," Superintendent Teresa Morgan said.

Preschool students will also follow the same schedule, starting school Sept. 1. Students in four-day-per-week classrooms will attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Students in two-day-per-week classes will still attend two days.

Parents are asked to call the HCS Early Childhood Education Office with questions at 270-769-8911.

The announcement also said students who attend in-person learning at the College View Campus will be placed into the A/B schedule with the exception of CVC elementary students, who will attend school four days a week. Wednesday will remain an enrichment day.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.