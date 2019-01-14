Hardin County Schools announced on Monday that two additional School Resource Officers are being added to the district.

The addition comes from an aspect of the partnership between Hardin County Schools and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

"These additional officers will work to develop and nurture relationships with students and create an even greater sense of security in our schools and community in which they serve," said Hardin County Sheriff John Ward.

According to a press release, the new school resource officers will be based out of middle schools and spend time at the elementary schools that feed into those middle schools.

Deputy Tim Thomas will work at James T. Alton Middle School, Rineyville Elementary, and Vine Grove Elementary and Deputy Scot Richardson will be the SRO for West Hardin Middle, Lakewood Elementary, and Cecilia Valley Elementary.

The new officers will begin on Monday. School Resource Officers are already in place at Central Hardin High School, John Hardin High School, North Hardin High School, and College View Campus.

"We are absolutely devoted to keeping every student in every school in every portion of Hardin County safe," Sheriff Ward added.