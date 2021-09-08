Greater Clark County Schools extends virtual learning after Labor Day weekend

In an email to parents, GCCS said it will move to eLearning Sept. 7-10.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Greater Clark County Schools announced it will extend virtual learning the week of Sept. 7 due to the likelihood of positive cases following Labor Day weekend.

In an email to parents, GCCS said it will move to eLearning Sept. 7-10. Sept. 7 was already scheduled for eLearning as a professional development day, and the district said continuing virtual learning will decrease the potential spread of COVID-19 among students.

The week of Aug. 21-27, GCCS reported 57 positive cases and 523 student and staff quarantines.

"The three day extension of eLearning will allow all schools to recoup professional development time affected by close contact tracing procedures, catch up on deep cleaning issues affected by staff shortages, and maintain regular academic progress while scheduling support time with students who have been quarantined to provide catch up sessions," the district said.

GCCS said teachers will be available every eLearning day from 9 a.m. to noon for immediate feedback and communication. They will then intermittently check emails throughout the school day.

Attendance will be taken via a Google Form.

Students will be marked as absent if they do not complete a Google Form each day. All work will be communicated through Google Classroom and should be submitted by Sept. 15.

GCCS will offer free food pick-up Sept. 7. Students will receive four breakfast and lunch meals.

Preschool programs will not be open during eLearning days and parents will not be charged for the week. Elementary athletics are canceled, while middle and high school athletics will continue their evening schedules.

