Greater Clark County Schools offering new incentive to get substitute teachers in the classroom

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools is offering an incentive to get back on the job, this time for substitute teachers.

On Tuesday, the district approved an additional $75 a week for any sub who works five consecutive days. If a substitute works every week, that means a few hundred extra dollars each month.

Subs are needed to step in for teachers and their paraeducators, who may work with kindergartners or in special needs classrooms.

The district said its staff started off strong at the beginning of the school year, with more vaccinations and low case numbers, but after a spike in cases weeks into school, many subs went home and haven't returned.

"On a normal year, I have 260 to choose from," Nicole Curry, the district manager over GCCS subs said. "Now, I have 128. Out of that, cut that in half that are actually working."

The district is continuing to sanitize every classroom, social distance and a mask mandate remains in place.

Officials said they're doing everything they can to keep students and staff safe.

