Greater Clark has a five-year plan to revamp the school district. Here's what's in it

Building new schools and expanding old ones, districtwide HVAC and pavement repairs are just a few of the projects on the table.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County School leaders are ready to present their five-year plan to replace or upgrade a number of schools throughout the district.

The school board says wasting money is not in this budget, reiterating these are necessary upgrades for a growing district.

What's in the plan?

In the first year, which is the current 2021/22 school year, Greater Clark would take on districtwide HVAC repairs and replacements as well as major paving projects. Students and staff would see technology and security system upgrades.

Schools like River Valley, Charlestown Middle and NorthHaven would see expansions and upgrades to areas like their classrooms, gyms and cafeterias. The district would also look to purchase land for a new school.

"We need to buy some property somewhere out on Stacey Rd, between Jeff and Charlestown, so that 10 to 15 years from now, we'll have the land to build a new elementary or middle school because of the growth in that area," Superintendent Mark Laughner said in an online presentation posted on Aug. 11.

Year 2 is an "ambitious one." It includes building two new elementary schools which Laughner says would be more cost-efficient than renovating the older ones. This means replacing Jonathan Jennings and Wilson Elementary School, while merging students from other schools into the new ones.

A new building would cost about $25 to $30 million and increase the lifespan of each school by another 60 years or more.

Year 3 includes more districtwide HVAC and paving repairs, a big renovation at Parkwood Elementary and fixing or replacing the pool at Jeffersonville High, which hasn't been touched in 50 years.

Moving onto year 4, you'd see new roofs going up, better curb appeal, and new furniture. GCCS would make another land purchase for a new Parkview Middle School in Jeffersonville.

Construction would continue into the 5th year at an estimated cost of $40 to $50 million.

"My question - and I'm a property owner in this district - is why would you not want us to do this?" Laughner asked. "It'll help our kids, it'll help our staff. It'll improve the learning environments in our schools. If you have good schools and people wanting to come to your schools, that increases your property value."

The first year is the only one with a total estimate, coming in at $33 million. The rest would be decided after speaking with local architects and developers. Laughner says this will be an efficient use of taxpayer dollars, without going over the current rate of $1.10.

If you'd like to hear more about the plan and share your thoughts, there are 3 public meetings to go over it.

Aug. 17: New Washington Middle School/High School, 6-8 p.m.

Aug. 18: The Fetter Center in Jeffersonville, 6-8 p.m.

Aug. 19: Charlestown High School, 6-8 p.m.

You can also submit feedback online through this link.

